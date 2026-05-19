Man who ‘randomly attacked,’ stabbed person outside McHenry hotel to be held in jail pretrial

A man accused of “randomly” stabbing another eight times outside a McHenry hotel will remain in county jail pretrial, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Colin Foster, 28, is charged with one count of attempted murder, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court. Foster lists a McHenry address as his residence in court records but also wrote that he is homeless.

Foster made his initial court appearance Tuesday before Judge Michael Feetterer. Foster’s right hand was bandaged.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller argued for Foster’s pretrial detention, saying it was “overwhelmingly” evident he committed the “completely random and extreme act of violence.” Foster is a threat to the community, psychotic and has made homicidal and suicidal threats in the past, Miller said.

Authorities said Foster had been renting a room at the Hampton Inn. Two other men also were staying in the hotel, having traveled to McHenry for a dog show, one from Minnesota and the other from New York.

While standing outside near the hotel smoking cigarettes, Miller said, Foster randomly attacked one of them, a 48-year-old man, with a knife, the prosecutor said.

As the other man, a 38-year-old, tried to push Foster away, he continued the unprovoked attack, stabbing the 48-year-old eight times, including once just about the heart, Miller said. The younger man was not stabbed but sustained bruises from the attack, records show.

The men “were randomly attacked by a complete stranger,” Miller said.

The 48-year-old man and Foster were taken to area hospitals. Miller said Foster was telling people that the two men had been following him for years and he feared for his life.

“‘They do this to me every couple of years,’” Foster said, among other irrational statements, according to authorities.

However, Miller said that neither of the two other men had seen Foster before “or knew who he was.” Others from the hotel said they had seen Foster around the hotel and that he appeared intoxicated and angry, saying the dogs were keeping him awake and he couldn’t sleep, Miller said.

According to the prosecutor, Foster’s mother said her son is “very sick” – having been diagnosed with serious mental illness and refusing to take medication – and she wants him to remain in jail or go to a hospital for help because she fears for his safety.

He “thinks people follow him and hear him,” Miller said Foster’s mother told authorities.

Assistant Public Defender Gianna Venticinque acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but said Foster is young, has no criminal history and needs mental health evaluation and treatment.

Feetterer reiterated details presented by the prosecutor and the randomness of the alleged incident. The judge determined there are no conditions that could mitigate the threat Foster poses to the public and detained him.

Foster, who Miller said had been staying at another motel in Crystal Lake prior to the Hampton Inn, is due in court June 17. Feetterer granted Foster three noncollect phone calls.