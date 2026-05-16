Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing early Saturday in McHenry

A McHenry man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery following a stabbing early Saturday at a McHenry motel.

According to McHenry County Courthouse documents, Colin M. Foster, 28, is accused of attacking two men with a knife about midnight.

Foster was arrested by McHenry Police at the Hampton Inn in McHenry, according to a department news release.

According to their preliminary investigation, police said an unprovoked Foster suddenly attacked, stabbing a 48-year-old male multiple times with a knife. A 38-year-old man was also attacked.

The older man suffered nine nine stab wounds, according to charging documents. He was transported by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.

His injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening, according to the news release.

The second person was left with bruising, according to courthouse documents.

McHenry police said in a release that there was no known connection between Foster and the victims, adding that all three were guests at the motel.

Foster is set for a detention hearing Monday morning at the McHenry County Jail.

Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599. Those wishing to provide anonymous information are encouraged to call the McHenry Police Tip line – that does not have caller ID – at 815-363-2124.