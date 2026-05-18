McHenry police chief set to be named interim city administrator

Following the resignation of McHenry’s city administrator, the McHenry City Council on Monday is expected to vote on whether Chief of Police John Birk should take the interim role.

The agenda item calls for Birk to take on the administrator role in addition to his role as police chief. If approved by the board, Birk’s expanded role would begin May 19, and include a $20,000 pay bump “until the interim city administrator role and responsibilities cease for any reason.”

Birk’s current salary is $201,021.18 a year.

Suzanne Ostrovsky, hired in January 2024 to replace longtime City Administrator Derik Morefield, resigned May 6. Mayor Wayne Jett said he was filling that role until a replacement could be found.

Birk was one of three finalists for the administrator role when Ostrovsky, the assistant city manager for Hoffman Estates, was hired. He has been with the McHenry Police Department since 1999, and was sworn in as chief in October 2017.

In addition to a pay bump for Birk, the proposal in front of City Council would adjust Deputy Chief Tom Walsh’s pay, adding an annualized adjustment of $10,000 “and continuing until Chief Birk’s expanded duties cease.”

The arrangement would be reviewed three months after it begins, or earlier if requested by either the council or Birk.

“During this temporary arrangement, it is the intent of the City Council to review and evaluate alternatives for permanently filling the City Administrator position,” according to the agenda item.