‘Authenticity people trust’: Algonquin librarian is also passionate volunteer, advocate

Librarian Holly Eberle of Crystal Lake stands at the Eastgate Branch of Algonquin Area Public Library on May 4, 2026. She is a librarian who is and has been very active in the community. She volunteered to help teens at the BREAK center in Crystal Lake, wrote letters and sent books to inmates in jail and prison, served on committees against book bans, and she's also on the advisory board for the sheriff's police social worker program. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Holly Eberle of Woodstock is a youth librarian at the east branch of the Algonquin library whose community involvement goes far beyond the library walls.

Eberle has dedicated much of her life to helping others and ensuring that people can read what they want.

As a member of the Illinois Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee, she also educates and speaks out against book bans – a passion she said sparked when she was just 6 and her school library banned “Goosebumps.”

She’s mentored teenagers and gone out on her own to search for missing people. She collects dresses to donate to My Sister’s Dress, from which proceeds go to the McHenry County College Education to Empowerment scholarship fund.

Eberle is a member of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Police Social Workers Advisory Board and was involved in hiring its executive director.

She’s advocated for people struggling with mental health and substance use disorders and has written letters and sent books to people who are incarcerated.

Brenda Napholz, president and founder of The BREAK Teen Center in Crystal Lake, said Eberle is “the most badass millennial I know.”

While in college, Eberle interned at the teen center, then stayed on as a volunteer for several years.

“At first glance, you have no idea that this beautiful, somewhat introverted librarian is the first to kick into action for our community,” Napholz said.

During Eberle’s time at the center, she worked with teens every Friday night.

“She has a quiet and authentic demeanor that helped our teens feel comfortable sharing with her and trusting her with their interests,” Napholz said.

In 2017, Eberle met with Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black and championed the A Way Out program in Crystal Lake, Napholz said.

Eberle, who grew up in Crystal Lake, said she felt “passionate” that Crystal Lake police be part of the program. It allows people to turn themselves in to the police and relinquish any illegal drugs and paraphernalia. In turn, rather than facing charges, they are connected with resources to help in their recovery.

A large reason Eberle finds this program so important is because of her late friend, Paul Napholz, Brenda Napholz’s son, who died in 2019 of a fentanyl overdose.

Eberle said her passion to help people with substance use disorders and opioid dependencies “has always been [about] Paul.”

“When he was still alive, I wanted Narcan in my home so that all of my friends would feel safe when they were there,” Eberle said. Paul “also did not always feel comfortable advocating for himself because, in order for him to do that, he would have to disclose that he struggled with opioid abuse. He thought the Way Out amnesty program was important, and that’s pretty much why I fought so hard to get CLPD to participate.”

She and Paul often discussed ways to make Crystal Lake “better,” she said.

“Since he died, the memory of those plans is still in my head, so I think about him every time I set up a public library Narcan training with [the nonprofit] Live4Lali staff.”

A Way Out can help those who “have no other way to get treatment” connect with the resources they need.

Eberle was asked to be on the McHenry County Police Social Worker Advisory Council by McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman. Social workers provide support to individuals and families involved in incidents involving police who are identified as requiring counseling or referrals.

Eberle met Tadelman in 2018 while both participated in Leadership Greater McHenry County. LGMC is an organization created in 2004 with the mission to connect, educate and inspire leaders to engage in the community.

“Our community is better because of people like Holly,” Tadelman said. “Holly has a unique ability to see issues through a broader human lens, and she’s not afraid to challenge assumptions in a way that ultimately leads to better outcomes.”

The sheriff continued that over the years, he and Eberly have had “ongoing conversations on everything from law enforcement to broader social issues. When we began building the Countywide Police Social Work Program, we were intentional about bringing in voices that reflect the full spectrum of our community. Holly immediately stood out as someone who could bridge gaps, bring thoughtful insight, and ensure we weren’t just checking boxes – but building something meaningful."

Tadelman described Eberle as a “strong advocate for collaboration and accountability [who] brings a level of authenticity that people trust.”