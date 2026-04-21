Man found dead in Lake in the Hills home after fire

A man was found dead Monday inside a Lake in the Hills home by crews responding to a report of a fire.

Responders found no sign of a fire from outside the home on Brittany Bend but “identified significant fire damage” inside the single-story house and located the deceased male, according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

The district and Lake in the Hills police were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. by a relative of the resident who’d gone there to check on him.

“With no active fire or additional hazards identified, crews exited the residence and secured the scene,” the release said.

The home was deemed uninhabitable because of the extent of the damage.

Officials said preliminary findings “indicate the incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature.” But it remains under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District with the State Fire Marshal, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office and the Lake in the Hills Police.