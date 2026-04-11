Huntley School District 158 recognized with national High-Performance District Award

Huntley Community School District 158 has been named the inaugural recipient of the national Education Advisory Board’s High-Performance District Award. (Graphic provided by Huntley Community School District 158)

Huntley School District 158 has been named the inaugural recipient of the national Education Advisory Board’s High-Performance District Award.

According to a news release from the district, the award was created to honor school districts that have built organizational capacity to drive sustained improvement amidst increasing complexity and change.

NWH - Generic Photos - McHenry County Huntley High School (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

EAB, a national educational consultant and advisor, works with 126 school districts to drive transformative change through data-driven insights and best-in-class capabilities, according to the release.

“Huntley 158 exemplifies what it means to connect vision to action, use data to guide priorities, and maintain momentum across multiple initiatives over time,” EAB Vice President of Research Carla Hickman said in the release. “By embedding clarity, ownership, and accountability into everyday work, Huntley 158 has created the conditions for continuous improvement, positioning the district and its students to adapt and thrive well into the future.”

The district cited “Huntley 2030: Building Tomorrow Together‚” as the “center” of the district’s work. That document is a strategic plan “developed through deep engagement with educators, families, students, and community members. Rather than treating the plan as a static document, district leaders use it as the primary driver of decision-making across the system,” the district said.

Huntley 158 Superintendent Jessica Lombard said the EAB recognition “reflects the collective effort of our educators, staff, administrators, students, families, Board of Education and community to stay focused on what matters most and continuously improve how we serve students.”

To learn more, visit EAB’s blog at eab.com.