District 300 teacher accused of felony battery outside Crystal Lake bar, allegedly kicked officer

A School District 300 elementary school teacher is facing six felony battery charges after authorities said he got into a physical altercation outside of a Crystal Lake bar.

Jason K. Katzbeck, 49, of Lake in the Hills, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony; four counts of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony; criminal damage to property of less than $500, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor, according to court records.

According to a complaint filed in McHenry County court, Katzbeck was outside the downtown Crystal Lake Rookies Sports Bar & Grill in the early morning hours Saturday when he punched a person “with a closed fist,” creating a laceration that required “stitches on the wound.” Katzbeck is also charged with two counts for allegedly kicking a Crystal Lake police officer in the leg, the complaint states.

Other charges allege that Katzbeck “chest bumped” a person, causing them to fall on the ground, pushed another person and was “yelling” and approaching a person “in an aggressive manner,” according to court records.

Katzbeck was released with conditions later that day, records show, and is due to appear in court on May 5. Available court records do not list an attorney for him.

The District 300 website lists Katzbeck as an English as a Second Language teacher at Perry Elementary School in Carpentersville and a district homebound tutor. A LinkedIn profile under the same name states he has worked for the district since 2004.

District 300 officials did not respond to requests comment.