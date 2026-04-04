Crystal Lake industrial building catches fire

A Crystal Lake manufacturing building caught fire Saturday afternoon.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department was called out for an automatic fire alarm in the 800 block of Tek Drive at 12:35 p.m. Saturday, fire district officials said in a news release.

The first arriving crews saw nothing coming from the exterior of a very large industrial building and “had the building being evacuated,” according to the release.

Fire personnel investigated and found a large amount of smoke and small fire in the interior of the building.

The building’s sprinkler system was activated and kept the fire in check, according to the release.

Crews searched the building to make sure everyone inside had evacuated and called the Wonder Lake airboat to help ventilate the building because of the smoke and size of the building.

After the building was ventilated, crews turned it back over to the occupants, according to the release.

No employees or firefighters were injured and the fire is under investigation.