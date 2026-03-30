Easter egg hunt hosted by Algonquin scouts makes holiday magic for those with special needs

Dozens of families participate Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Algonquin Scout's Troop #152's 5th annual Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt. (Photo provided by Michael McCleary)

Dozens of families with special needs children and adults searched for colorful Easter eggs stuffed with candy and stickers Saturday in Algonquin.

The fifth annual event, hosted by Scouting America Troop #152 F in Algonquin, is dedicated to families with children and adults living with special needs, said Michael McCleary, a retired McHenry County courthouse security officer, who is the assistant scoutmaster for the troop. The hunt took place on property owned by VCP Inc., a business owned by a scout’s family.

Dozens of families participate Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Algonquin Scout's Troop #152's 5th annual Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt. (Photo provided by Michael McCleary)

This year the troop became a “family troop” accepting both boys and girls. McCleary said this allows more families to participate in “scouting adventures.”

Saturday’s event included 2,400 plastic eggs and welcomed 73 participants, 49 families including 15 new families and six sponsors. A balloon artist and face painting were also on hand, McCleary said.