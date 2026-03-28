Poetry panel set for Sunday in Crystal Lake

An audience gathers outside the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Todd Heintz Photography)

A poetry panel is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

The event, “Art Rebels With a Cause,” will feature a documentary screening and panel discussion with artists, educators and cultural advocates, according to a news release.

The event “aims to spark meaningful conversation about how communities can nurture creativity and preserve the role of the arts in education and society,” according to the release.

Activities begin with a screening of “Hope For Poets,” a documentary highlighting the Paladins of Poetry, “a group cultivated by members of other poetry communities around the McHenry County area, founded in 2023 by Joe Calvillo, a local self-published writer,” according to the release.

After the movie, attendees can stick around for a panel that will discuss topics, including:

● Creativity as an essential piece of humanity

● Wielding the power of art to strengthen our impact

● How we can adapt to the new AI-prevalent landscape

● Keeping art and creative endeavors funded within the community

According to the release, the panelists include:

● Phil Denofrio – Local poet and former Raue Center Distinguished Poet. Denofrio is an English major and accomplished writer specializing in Shakespearean sonnets.

● Matt Samples – Former board member at NDARS and several other local Non Profit Organizations

● Nancie King Mertz – An accomplished artist and exhibiting painter from Rockford, Mertz was twice named Chicago Artist of the Year.

● Bob Chikos – High school teacher and speech coach at Crystal Lake Central High School

● John McCall – The second generation business owner of the Flag Store in Crystal Lake on Historic Williams Street, across from the Raue Center

“The discussion will also be open to the audience, encouraging community participation and dialogue around the importance of artistic expression and creative thinking, especially as modern landscapes continue to shift,” according to the release.

Raue Center for the Arts is located at 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake.