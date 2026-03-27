Car crashes into Woodstock home, lands inches from where resident sat

A car crashed into a home at the 2400 block of Applewood Lane in Woodstock on March 26, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A car crashed into a Woodstock home Thursday night, crashing “within inches” of where a resident of the home was sitting, officials said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 7:58 p.m. Thursday to Applewood Lane, where they arrived to find a car that had “driven into a residence ... causing moderate damage to both the vehicle and the home,” Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

A Woodstock home remains habitable after a car crashed into it on March 26, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

An elderly woman was sitting “within inches” of where the car crashed into the home, but was not injured, Vucha said. The adult male driver of the car declined medical attention at the scene.

The Woodstock Building Department was requested to evaluate the home, and Nicor Gas responded to a “small natural gas leak caused by the collision,” Vucha said in the release.

The home remains habitable.