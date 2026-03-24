Man allegedly tells Crystal Lake police he drank a ‘ton,’ is charged with 5th DUI after traffic stop

A Crystal Lake man with four past DUI violations is now accused of a fifth and allegedly told officers during a traffic stop that he “had drank a ... ton.”

Eduardo Calleros, 54, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence with four prior violations, a Class 1 felony, as well as driving on a revoked license for a second time, obstruction, and aggravated DUI without insurance and on a suspended license, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said Calleros was driving a Chevrolet truck on a public roadway and when police tried to make a traffic stop, he fled and crashed, according to the complaint signed by a Crystal Lake police officer.

“A strong odor of alcohol was coming from Eduardo’s breath and he was unable to stand still,” the officer wrote in the complaint. “Eduardo nearly fell over numerous times and had told an officer he ‘had drank a [expletive] ton.’”

Calleros also is accused of refusing to participate in a field sobriety test or provide a breath sample and would not comply with a judge’s warrant issued in order to obtain a blood sample, according to the complaint.

Calleros made an initial court appearance Monday and was released from county jail pretrial with conditions. He is not allowed drink alcohol or drive a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device, according to the order signed by Judge Cynthia Lamb. The device is a breathalyzer installed in vehicles that will not allow a vehicle to start if it detects alcohol on a driver’s breath.

Calleros was also ordered to wear a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor, or SCRAM, and may not operate a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, the judge said.

Calleros, who was represented Monday by the public defender’s office, faces seven to 15 years in prison if convicted on the Class 1 felony. He is due back in court April 10, records show.