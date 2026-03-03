Lake in the Hills fire Tuesday blamed on smoking materials

A fire on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Lake in the Hills was blamed on smoking materials, according to the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District. (Photo provided by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District)

A fire reported Tuesday afternoon to the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District was blamed on smoking materials.

According to a department news release, firefighters were called at 2:40 p.m. to Walnut Drive in Lake in the Hills for a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the rear of the house. The fire was declared out at 2:50 p.m., its cause determined to be from smoking materials.

Photos provided by the fire district appear to show damage to a sliding glass door and deck.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, and department officials did not provide a damage estimate.