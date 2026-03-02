Home near Woodstock ‘consumed’ by fire

A home near Woodstock was "consumed" by a fire Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A home near Woodstock was “consumed” by a fire Sunday afternoon.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to Baker Terrace near Woodstock for a reported house fire at 3:06 p.m. Sunday, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

“While crews were responding, [McHenry County Sheriff’s] deputies on scene advised that fire was visible from the residence. Firefighters arrived within minutes and confirmed heavy fire and smoke showing from a one-story home, with fire conditions continuing to intensify upon arrival,” Vucha said.

Crews upgraded the response and requested additional resources through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to assist with water supply operations and manpower because of heavy fire conditions and the rural location of the property.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and “operated in a defensive manner as conditions deteriorated,” Vucha said.

Ultimately, the fire “consumed the structure and much of its contents,” Vucha said.

Crews worked for 90 minutes to bring the fire under control and overhaul operations continued for an “extended period” to address hot spots and make sure the fire was completely extinguished, Vucha said.

A female occupant was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to the hospital. No firefighter injuries were reported. Three people lived in the home and are getting assistance because of the fire, Vucha said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, with assistance from the sheriff’s office and Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, is investigating the cause of the blaze.

“The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District appreciates the assistance of the responding agencies, those who provided station coverage during the incident, and our dispatchers who coordinated the response,” Vucha said.