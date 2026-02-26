Man taken into custody after shelter-in-place order canceled for Lake in the Hills

The new Lake in the Hills Police Department building on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

A Lake in the Hills man was accused of possessing ammunition without a valid FOID card Thursday following a shelter in place order in parts of the village Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Lake in the Hills Police said they, along with the Carpentersville Police Department and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Multijurisdictional SWAT Team, executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Clayton Marsh Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

“The search warrant was part of a joint investigation into illegal activity,” police said in a news release.

Lake in the Hills Police said Joel Fernandez, 20, of Lake in the Hills “was taken into custody without incident.”

Police said Fernandez was taken to McHenry County Jail and charged with four counts of possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card, a Class A misdemeanor. According to court records, 38 cartridges, some full metal jacket and hollow point, were found in his possession.

Police had put out an alert about 10 a.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Washington Street and Clayton Marsh Drive between McKinley and Lincoln streets because of police activity nearby. People in the area were asked to shelter in place until further notice.

Another alert went out at 10:40 a.m. saying the shelter in place order was canceled.

Police said the activity had “successfully concluded” and “there is no longer a threat to public safety.”

Police said later Thursday the shelter-in-place was a precautionary measure and lasted less than an hour.