Crystal Lake man found dead along Route 176 near Prairie Grove is ID’d

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was found along Route 176 in the Prairie Grove area Saturday.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Jon Surch, 57, of Crystal Lake, Monday.

The coroner’s office said the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office contacted the office around 8 a.m. Saturday and said Surch was found in a ditch around the 4300 block of Route 176.

A driver reported seeing a man on the side of the roadway in the 4400 block of Route 176 in Prairie Grove around 7 a.m. Saturday, Prairie Grove Police Chief Michael Goins said previously.

Goins said a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy was in the area “searching for a missing person who was reported to their agency hours earlier.”

The deputy discovered Surch was deceased, and officers confirmed Surch was the missing person.

There are no “obvious signs of trauma or signs of a traffic crash,” Goins said. It is believed Surch suffered a medical emergency while walking, according to a preliminary investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, the coroner’s office said, adding it is working with the Sheriff’s Office, Prairie Grove Police Department and Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department.

An online obituary said Surch’s survivors include his wife Pamela, two adult children, two grandchildren and four siblings. He enjoyed travel, golf and growing vegetables, including a pumpkin patch for his grandchildren.

“He had a gift for bringing new life to old things and was always happiest when he had a project underway. Whether restoring something worn or helping someone in need, he was always willing to lend a hand,” the obituary said.

A visitation is planned for 10 a.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m., on Feb. 28 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.