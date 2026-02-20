Huntley rallies to beat Guilford for 13th regional championship

Huntley‘s Aubrina Adamik had plenty of room.

So she took it.

With 10.5 seconds remaining, the Red Raiders’ 5-foot-5 senior guard raced the entire length of the court and floated in a shot with her right hand from six feet away to put her team ahead.

The Raiders’ defense, as it did multiple times throughout a tense final minute of action, got the final stop it needed, and second-seeded Huntley completed a 35-33 victory over third-seeded Guilford to claim the Class 4A Harlem Regional championship on Thursday.

Huntley (24-9) advances to play top-seeded Libertyville (26-6) in a Guilford Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We were aware they were going to try to put some pressure on us, and we just needed the best shot possible,” said Adamik, whose Raiders won their second consecutive regional title and 13th total. “Lucky enough, I just got to dribble around everyone and get a layup. My teammates’ and coaches’ encouragement throughout the whole game just amped us up and kept us in the game, and we never quit.”

Huntley trailed 33-29 with 1:20 remaining but held Guilford (21-12) scoreless over the final minute-plus. Offensively, the Raiders got even with the Vikings on inbounds plays. Both times, inbounder Alyssa Borzych (four assists) found Luca Garlin cutting to the basket for layups.

Garlin, who scored a game-high 18 points and hit three 3-pointers, scored her first with 55.3 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 33-31. Guilford tried a full-court pass on an inbounds play, but the ball went long and out of bounds. That led to Huntley’s second set-play underneath the basket as Garlin scored again to tie the score at 33 with 50.5 seconds left.

“I just saw an opening and knew we needed to make a play,” Garlin said. “I saw it and went for it, and it worked twice in a row.”

Huntley coach Steve Raethz was proud of his whole team for never giving up.

“Alyssa Borzych did such a great job of finding Luca Garlin on two cuts off the backside for layups, and to come up with the stops on the defensive end to get us the opportunity was just big time,” said Raethz, who now has 505 career victories.

“They’re a really good team, they’ve got a lot of tough matchups for us. They’ve got size, they’ve got a really great point guard. I’m just really proud of our team for not giving in. They showed a lot of toughness.”

Garlin, one of three seniors on the Raiders with Adamik and Cece Romano, scored seven points in the fourth quarter and added three steals in the win. She said the Raiders simply weren’t ready for their season to end.

Guilford beat Huntley the last two times the teams met in regional finals in 2023 and 2024. Zariah Burnett led the Vikings with 10 points, including eight in the second half.

“I feel like everything that happened, you just have to give glory to the whole team,” Garlin said. “From everyone on the floor, everyone on the bench with their energy, and our togetherness I think that really contributed to the win. I think it was just the idea that it was win or go home. I knew this wasn’t going to be my last time playing with [my team].”

Adamik scored 13 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. She opened the last quarter with a pair of 3s to put the Raiders ahead 26-24. Guilford had just taken its first lead of the game, 22-20, in the final minute of the third quarter.

With the game on the line, Adamik rose to the occasion.

“That just personifies her as a player and as a competitor,” Raethz said. “To have the courage to want the ball in her hands at the end there, and to take that shot. It was just incredible to see her go the full length of the court and make the floater in the lane there to put us up. Just really proud of all our kids.”

Sophomore forward Evie Freundt (four points, nine rebounds, three assists) joined Garlin and Adamik as the only Raiders to score. Junior Lana Hobday added three assists.

Huntley, which earlier this season won its fifth straight Fox Valley Conference title, will now go for its second straight sectional championship.

“It’s an awesome feeling, but we’ve still got a lot of fuel in us,” Adamik said. “We want every single chance we have together and to just keep extending our time together. This is a great group of girls, and I wouldn’t want any other group to be playing with my senior year.”