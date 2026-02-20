Car smashes into smoke shop in Crystal Lake, causing extensive damage

Crystal Lake police are investigating a possible burglary after they said a car smashed through a smoke shop Friday morning.

The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to a burglar alarm at about 7 a.m. Friday to the Smoke Depot, 435 Angela Lane. Officers arrived to the scene finding that “a vehicle had smashed through the front entry” of the store “causing extensive damage,” according to a Crystal Lake Police Department news release.

No offenders were located, and no injuries were reported.

“It is also unknown what, if anything, may have been stolen from the business,” officials said in the release. “The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect descriptions are known at this time.”

Crystal Lake police encourage anyone who may have information to contact the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be made by texting the word CLPDTIP along with information to 847411.