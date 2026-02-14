Police got 6 tips that Wonder Lake man was dealing drugs. Now he has a 6-year prison sentence

A Wonder Lake man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver heroin and was sentenced to six years in prison.

In exchange for the guilty plea Tuesday, additional charges were dismissed against Eligio Vargas Jr., 43, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine and methamphetamine, the judgment order in the McHenry County court shows.

Vargas initially also was charged with possessing 5½ oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 16 alprazolam pills, seven lorazepam pills and a digital scale containing a white powdery substance, according to the criminal complaint.

He was arrested in McHenry following a traffic stop, police said.

During Vargas’ initial court appearance, Assistant State’s Attorney Zachariah Sitkiewicz argued for Vargas’ pretrial detention in county jail, which was granted, court records show.

The prosecutor referred to a proffer that said that during the months of July and August 2025, the McHenry County Narcotics Task Force “received at least six tips that Vargas was trafficking drugs,” according to a court transcript.

The prosecutor added that, “during the search, multiple different controlled substances were found in [Vargas’] vehicle, [including] cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics.”

Detectives also found items indicating he “intended to distribute those narcotics, a digital scale, cutting agent, packaging material,” the prosector said.

Sitkiewicz referred to a probable cause statement in which a detective said that, based on their “training and experience,” those items lead to the presumption that “someone is selling drugs.”

Vargas is required to serve half of his prison sentence followed by 18 months mandatory supervised release, according to the order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis. He is receiving credit for 180 days in custody since his arrest on Aug. 15 by McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the order shows.