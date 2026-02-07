Adam Anwar’s career-best 36 points leads McHenry to FVC victory at Jacobs

It didn’t matter what area of the floor the shots went up from.

Whether he was banking in 3-pointers, knocking down fadeaway jumpers, sinking free throws or putting in off-balance shots with contact, McHenry’s Adam Anwar enjoyed a career night during the team’s Fox Valley Conference game at Jacobs on Friday. Anwar led the Warriors with a career-high 36 points in a 61-50 victory.

“Pretty much all of those shots were tough, so I have to give credit to their defense,” Anwar said. “They played really hard and it was hard to get those shots up, but in my mind, I work on my offensive skills. Whether it’s 1-on-0, 1-on-1 or 2-on-1 stuff with trainers. ... Whenever I’m in, I don’t think about the defenders in front of me.”

Friday’s game was an emotional affair, as both players and fans wore pink shirts and sneakers to recognize Coaches vs. Cancer Night. Jacobs coach Jimmy Roberts gave a heartfelt speech before the game and the team honored assistant coach Tim Moran, his children and his wife, Erin, who is currently fighting breast cancer.

“We’ve been here for a number of years now,” Roberts said. “For me personally, the relationship with Tim and the Moran family ... they’re our best friends and what they’ve had to go through, we’ve all gone through it together. We’re very close with the athletic director at McHenry and it seemed like a good fit to partner with them. It was just a good night for high school athletics.”

Anwar drilled four triples for the Warriors (18-9, 9-5 FVC), who took turns with Jacobs (14-11, 7-7 FVC) nailing 3-point shots in a sharp-shooting second quarter. Elijah Bell rivaled Anwar’s night in the first half, in which the 6-foot-3 guard converted four triples and scored 16 of his 20 points to keep the Golden Eagles close.

“It was a very important night for me,” said Bell, who added seven rebounds and dished out two assists. “We knew they were going to play zone, so my shot had to be sharp... If he made a three, then I wanted to make a three and I wanted to get a stop. I knew he was going to get some points, so we had to limit their possessions.”

Jacobs guard Elijah Bell scored 20 points and made four triples during the team's game against McHenry on Friday night. (Russ Hodges)

Both teams combined for 11 threes in the first half. Behind a 6-1 run to start the game, McHenry sprinted out to a four-point lead after one quarter. Jacobs, which went without a field goal until the 3:30 mark of the first, fought back to tie the game during the second, where a putback from Quinn Gorges made it 23-23.

After freshman Malachi Bell, Elijah’s brother, drained a 3-pointer to even the score once more, McHenry snuck ahead 30-28 at the half on Cole Tapia’s buzzer-beating floater in the lane. Anwar and the Warriors took over in the third quarter, where McHenry broke off a 13-2 run and capitalized on nine Jacobs turnovers to surge ahead.

“That third quarter was the best quarter we played all year on both ends of the floor,” McHenry coach Corky Card said. “Our awareness and being connected was good. We touched the ball quite a bit. ... If we can touch the ball on defense and get deflections, that helps us since we need the pace of play. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Anwar, who converted 12 field goals and made eight free throws, buried a tough turnaround jumper to give McHenry a 47-33 lead late in the third quarter. Jacobs found a brief spark in the fourth, where aggressive pressure on defense forced a flurry of turnovers.

But a brief 6-0 run wasn’t enough to overcome a 17-point deficit after three quarters. Nathan Ottaway finished with nine points and six rebounds, while Blake Renfro added nine points for McHenry. Carson Goehring posted eight points and Malachi Bell, who cashed in two 3-point shots, collected eight points for the Golden Eagles.

The Warriors, currently fourth in the FVC standings, will resume conference play at Crystal Lake Central on Tuesday. Jacobs, which sits in fifth, saw its four-game winning streak snapped with the loss. The Golden Eagles will face Mundelein at home Saturday.