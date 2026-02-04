Next up in the family, Ithandehui Rosas making her mark with Harvard wrestling

Harvard's Ithandehui Rosas maintains top control over her opponent. Rosas, who didn't wrestle as a junior, is seeking her second trip to the IHSA state tournament. (Provided by Harvard High School)

Ithandehui Rosas learned how to be tough at an early age.

Born and raised in Harvard, Rosas started attending wrestling tournaments when she was 5 years old.

While she didn’t compete, Rosas frequently cheered on her older brother Nathan and older cousins Ivan and Daniel, often holding signs up from the bleachers.

“I was their biggest fan,” Rosas said. “We’re a small family and a lot of our family is still in Mexico, so we’d always play around with each other. Since I was within their age range, they would wrestle around with me. They’d push me and it helped me to be a little more physical.”

All three boys went on to be successful high school wrestlers at Harvard. Nathan Rosas went 141-35, placed fifth at state in 2020 and is tied for sixth on the school’s all-time wins list. Ivan Rosas went 101-24 and took third at state in 2022. Daniel Rosas reached sectionals two times.

Now, it’s Ithandehui’s turn to leave her legacy at a school where her brother and cousins thrived. Currently a senior with a 27-3 record, Rosas has picked up skills from all of her family members. Rosas has learned the most from her brother, who she said is her biggest role model.

“I was that type of girl to just come and watch them, and I’d be in a dress,” Rosas said. “I didn’t want them to hug me after since I didn’t want to be sweaty, but they knew what life was about and wrestling is a lifestyle. ... I learned a lot from [Nathan]. I learned to be patient. We didn’t always get our way in a match or execute how we wanted to, but he always went back and worked harder for it.”

An avid weightlifter who deploys a mixture of techniques, including the front headlock, Rosas has reached the finals in all five of her tournaments this season, with four wins.

“I would describe my senior season as just fun,” Rosas said. “In previous years, I was really anxious to win. I wanted it and I craved it. This year, I know I can do it and I’m more confident in it. I have fun while I’m wrestling and that has made a really big difference because I’m truly loving what I do rather than just doing it. It’s also been a chance to help the girls who are just beginning.”

Harvard senior wrestler Ithandehui Rosas has a 24-3 record this season. Rosas qualified for the IHSA state tournament as a sophomore. (Provided by Harvard High School)

Rosas, who wrestles at 145 pounds, made history as a sophomore, going 34-11 and becoming the first girls wrestler at Harvard to qualify for state. She took second at regionals and third at sectionals that season, winning one match at the state meet.

For all the history she made, Rosas soon faced doubts about her wrestling future. Shortly after competing at an offseason national dual tournament in Indiana, Rosas made a difficult choice to leave the sport and forego her junior season.

Just three days before the sign-up deadline for her senior season, Rosas chose to return and give herself a second chance. It’s a choice she’s glad she made.

“I had a lot going on mentally, and I just wanted to take a big break and focus on myself, get my thoughts exactly where they needed to be without any distractions,” Rosas said. “I don’t think I was ready to wrestle at my best potential, and I appreciated that break because it gave me the space to clear my head and be able to come back and want the sport for what it is and not for the other cons.”

What’s transpired since has been nothing short of dominance. She went 4-0 with four pins to finish first at Antioch before going 4-0 with three pins and a major decision to win at Dundee-Crown. Her lone runner-up finish came at Ottawa’s Holiday Hootenanny, where she pinned her way through the bracket and into the final round.

“The first time I saw her wrestle, I wasn’t shocked how quickly it came back to her,” said Michael Stumpf, who’s in his second season as Harvard’s girls coach. “I wasn’t surprised by the success she’s had.”

Encouraged by friend and teammate Alexa Herrera, Rosas started wrestling in the eighth grade. Competing on a boys team as a freshman, Rosas showed promise early on, finishing 12-7 at 140 and winning three matches in her sectional debut. Today, Rosas is a captain and key leader of an ever-growing Harvard girls team.

Rosas, Herrera and the Hornets begin their postseason run at the Hampshire Regional, which runs Friday through Saturday.

“She’s very aggressive and I love it,” Stumpf said. “She constantly pressures and she’s constantly working, which is something we’re trying to instill in all of our wrestlers. She has a in-your-face style of wrestling where she’s always pushing forward and advancing her position. I love it. It’s very fun to watch and very fun to coach.”

Rosas, whose goals for this season include putting her name on the 35-win wall at Harvard, is on track to graduate this spring with an associate’s degree from McHenry County College. After graduation, Rosas will attend Illinois State, where she will pursue a career in elementary education.

Similar to how she helps younger teammates, Rosas hopes to teach young children in the future.

“I have a little more experience and they have the courage to reach out and ask me how I do this or how I do that,” Rosas said. “When I’m explaining the move, it helps me better understand it and that gives me more love for teaching. ... I work at a daycare center and being with the little kids has helped me with patience. I want to put it to use and when I guide people, it makes me feel better.”