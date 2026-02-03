Huntley man committed ‘lewd act’ in his garage with door open, authorities say

A Huntley man has waived his right to a trial, admitted he performed “a lewd act” in his garage while the door was open and was given supervision and ordered to undergo a sex offender evaluation, court records show.

Robert Lacey, 62, entered a guilty plea to public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor, according to a sentencing order filed in McHenry County court and signed by Judge Michael Feetterer.

Lacey was sentenced to court supervision as part of a deferred judgment and ordered to undergo a sex offender evaluation within 90 days. He also was ordered to pay a fine of $150 and the cost of the evaluation of $1,184, court documents show.

Huntley police wrote in the criminal complaint that at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 2, Lacey “knowingly performed an act of lewd exposure of the body ... while his garage door was open, in an area where it would be reasonable to expect it could be viewed by others.”

Should Lacey complete the evaluation by the next scheduled status date May 8 and the evaluation is filed in the clerk’s office, he does not have to appear, the order said.

A deferred judgment means that if Lacey completes what the judge has ordered and does not commit other crimes, he could potentially seal or expunge this case from his record.