Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake South’s Carson Trivellini

Crystal Lake South’s Carson Trivellini, right, drives against Lakes’ Aidan Hopkins at the Hinkle Holiday Classic earlier this season at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Carson Trivellini

School: Crystal Lake South

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Trivellini, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, surpassed 1,000 career points with a career-high, 32-point effort against Jacobs on Jan. 21, which also happened to be his mother’s birthday. He tossed in a team-high 20 points in a loss to Fox Valley Conference leader Cary-Grove.

Trivellini, an Illinois baseball commit, and the Gators (18-7) enter the week among the top contenders in the FVC with a 9-3 record.

For his performance, Trivellini was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Marian Central boys wrestling’s Dan French, Richmond-Burton boys basketball’s Gavin Radmer and Huntley boys wrestling’s Colin Abordo also were nominated.

Crystal Lake South's Carson Trivellini shoots the ball over McHenry's Blake Renfro during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Trivellini answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

What did it mean to you to reach the 1,000-point milestone? Did you do anything to celebrate?

Trivellini: I am excited to be the eighth player in school history to hit this milestone. My mom and dad, and most of their friends went to South. To have a lot of former Gators in the crowd that night made it very special for me. Our entire family loves being Gators! It was also my mom’s birthday, so it was cool to do it that night! We celebrated my mom’s birthday and the milestone at Fire Bar with friends and family.

What scares you?

Trivellini: Not accomplishing the goals I have set for myself. It motivates me every day to put in the work when no one is watching.

What celebrity would you most like to hang out with for a day?

Trivellini: Derek Jeter. I’m not a Yankees fan, I’m a Cubs fan, but I try to play the game of baseball like him.

What do you hope people say about you when you’re not there?

Trivellini: I hope they say I am a hard worker. I pride myself in the work I put in off the court and off the field to be the best athlete I can be. Athletics has been such a big part of my life, and I hope it continues to be that way for many years to come.

Who is the toughest player you’ve faced this season?

Trivellini: My AAU teammate Elijah Bell (from Jacobs). We first met and played against each other in seventh grade. He brings the best out of me, and I hope I do the same for him. He comes from a family of hoopers. His younger brother Malachi is the real deal as well. Basketball is in their blood.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Trivellini: I have a few. Playing in the supersectional against DePaul Prep my freshman year, being on the mound to close out two regional championships the last two years, and playing at the Future Games last summer.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Trivellini: Losing.

What was your favorite TV show as kid?

Trivellini: “Kirby Buckets.”

What musical artist would you most like to see in concert?

Trivellini: Drake.

What food could you win in an eating contest?

Trivellini: Wings.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Trivellini: Our team chemistry is getting stronger each week. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we would love to make it back to a supersectional and fight for a chance to play downstate.