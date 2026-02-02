Groundhog Day: A day in the life of Woodstock Willie

Woodstock Willie is held by handler Mark Szafran as Willie looks to see if he can see his shadow on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Woodstock Willie had an early morning Monday. But his prognostication in the city where “Groundhog Day” the movie was filmed was just the start of a whirlwind working holiday of sorts.

Willie was scheduled to get to Woodstock Square before 6 a.m. Monday, his handler Mark Szafran said Sunday.

It was a quick turnaround for the woodchuck, having been on hand Sunday evening for a Groundhog Day reception at the Woodstock Old Courthouse. Willie was very wiggly when he was placed on a table during that appearance, but his overall temperament is such that Szafran doesn’t need to wear gloves when holding Willie. That is in contrast with Willie’s predecessors.

Willie was observed wiggling around the tree stump on the bandstand on Woodstock Square around 6:25 a.m. Monday. That continued until it was time for him to deliver the forecast.

The furry prognosticator of seasons emerged around 7:06 a.m. to tell the crowd that an early spring was on the way, which was, of course, met with cheers. Willie has declared an early spring in 2025 and 2024 as well.

Around 7:30 a.m., Willie headed over to the Opera House to take pictures with the Groundhog Day faithful. The line for that wrapped around the corner from the Opera House doors. The groundhog left just before 9 a.m. Monday, heading with Szafran to other appearance on their busy schedule.

After leaving Woodstock, Willie was slated to head to a veterinary clinic in Oak Brook for a special visit, Szafran said Sunday.

Following that, Willie was headed to downtown Chicago for Harold Ramis Day, a celebration of the late director of “Groundhog Day,” at Harry Caray’s on Navy Pier. The groundhog was expected to once again emerge from the tree stump and deliver a prognostication, though this time he went by “Chicago Harry.” Different from prior celebrations, this year’s festivities were an “Animal House” and “Groundhog Day” crossover.