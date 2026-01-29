Marian Central wrestling seeks 4th straight IHSA regional title, this time in Class 2A

Since its inception just a few years ago, the Chicagoland Christian Conference boys wrestling title has run through Marian Central.

Despite resting two-time state champion and Iowa State recruit Jimmy Mastny, the Hurricanes secured a three-peat on Saturday, scoring 215 points to win the conference tournament for a third straight year. Marian Central, which hosted the event, brought home five individual titles, two of which were won by freshmen.

“It feels great,” said 113-pounder Hogan Rice, one of the team’s two victorious freshmen. “I’ve been doing this all my life, so I’m pretty used to it and I have great coaches. ... I know we’re a good team and we can do anything. We could be state champs this year, and I want to be a state champ myself. We’ve already wrestled the best teams in the state, so we’re ready to do that again.”

Joining Rice atop the podium Saturday were Diego Martinez (106), Zane Mochocki (138), Dan French (215) and freshman Brendan Nardin (150). Austin Hagevold (144), Nic Astacio (165) and Josh Garwonski (175) took second, while Zach Wheadon (120), Noah Cerny (157) and Sam Sarfo (190) placed third.

“Winning the conference is expected for us,” French said. “Our coaches have always had a level of skill they acquired and they’ve passed that down to us. We train like a college team and we train like one of the best teams in the country. ... Toughness isn’t going to come early, but it’s going to come late in a gritty match. We train tough every single day and that’s what will separate us.”

Richmond-Burton’s Shane Falasca, left, fights to get out of the grasp of Marian Central’s Dan French in the 215-pound championship match of the Class 1A Marengo Wrestling Regional last season at Marengo High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

One of the top boys wrestling programs over the past several years, Marian Central (10-8, 7-0 Chicagoland Christian) will now turn its attention to the postseason. This journey will be very different, however, as the Hurricanes have moved up a class and will wrestle in Class 2A for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

It also will mark the first time under co-coaches Jordan Blanton and Ryan Prater, who were hired in 2022, that the Hurricanes have competed in 2A. Marian Central has dominated the 1A scene in recent years, winning three regionals and earning two dual state trophies, including a state title in 2024, over the past three years.

“We’ve faced tougher teams, but I don’t think that changes our results,” said French, a senior and a two-time state qualifier. “I think our team is one of the best teams at going through adversity, and leveling up is something we’re great at. I think the goal is to win state as a team, get a couple of state champions and a lot of state qualifiers. ... We practice for the postseason from day one.”

The Hurricanes are battle tested, having wrestled juggernauts like Joliet Catholic (No. 1 in 3A according to the IWCOA), Washington (No. 4 in 2A), IC Catholic Prep (No. 1 in 2A) and Marist (No. 6 in 3A). Marian Central knocked off Washington in a dual last Friday. The two teams could meet in a dual sectional match.

“We’re a dominant team,” said Hagevold, a two-time state medalist for the Hurricanes. “We do a lot of out-of-state tournaments. ... It shows we want to be up there with some of the best dual teams and we want to compete with the best teams. We have good hustle. We love to battle and everyone loves to wrestle six minutes.”

Marian Central's Jimmy Mastny looks to the scorer's table as he wrestles Oregon’s Seth Rote at 190 pounds at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional last season at Oregon High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Mastny has been Marian Central’s star wrestler and a confident leader. Committed to Iowa State since October 2025, Mastny went 81-2 and won two 1A state championships over his first two years with the Hurricanes. Now a junior, Mastny owns a 44-1 record this year and is ranked No. 1 in the nation at 215 by Sports Illustrated.

“It’s definitely been my training,” said Mastny, who will stay at 215 for the postseason. “I’ve been going up to Ames when I can, and I’ve had good training all around. We’re doing really well at stuffing the head, sprawling and we’ve been pinning a lot of people. Those are a big part of duals and tournaments. We’ve always wrestled a national schedule, so if we’re in 1A or 2A, it doesn’t matter.”

Marian Central’s postseason run will start at Harvard, where seven McHenry County teams, including the Hurricanes, will compete in regional action Saturday. The top-3 individual placers advance to the Geneseo Sectional, while the winning team will face the winner of the Metamora Regional in a dual sectional at Sycamore on Feb. 5.

“We have a lot of people who’ve been down to state,” Hagevold said. “Some of our older leaders like me, Jimmy, Dan and Josh ... we’ve a been on a state championship team. To lead the younger guys, we know what we’re doing and we know what to expect.”