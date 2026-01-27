Sami Pottorff, Crystal Lake Central go all out in win over Woodstock North

Crystal Lake Central’s Sami Pottorff heads for the net against Woodstock North in varsity girls basketball on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake Central suffered a big blow four games into the season when 6-foot senior post Ruby Macke, last year’s premiere scorer in McHenry County, suffered a torn ACL.

Then, two weeks ago, senior Ryleigh Smith suffered a head injury, adding to the Tigers’ bad luck.

The wins haven’t come easily for Central, but not for a lack of effort.

The Tigers lone senior starter left standing, Sami Pottorff, demonstrated that over and over again Monday against Woodstock North in leading her team to a 51-29 nonconference win in Crystal Lake.

“Sami, she’s got to do everything for us,” coach Joe Capalbo said of the Tigers’ 5-6 guard. “She handles the ball for us, she plays tough defense and she’s the ultimate competitor. I think she hit the deck a half dozen times for us tonight. But, yeah, when she wants to compete, that girl’s a dog. She’s been awesome on the floor for us.”

Pottorff ended the night with a game-high 14 points, six steals and three assists for the Tigers (7-14), who outscored the Thunder 29-13 in the opening half. And, as Capalbo noted, Pottorff’s aggression on defense rubbed off on her teammates, who combined for 22 steals in the runaway victory.

“We just didn’t handle the traps very well,” Thunder coach Jay Justice said. “We were flat-footed most of the first half I thought. Credit their defense. They did a really nice job of making us uncomfortable.”

Pottorff scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, with many of those coming off fast-break opportunities.

Pottorff said the season-ending injury to Macke was a shock to her and the Tigers. Macke was on pace to easily surpass 1,000 career points after averaging 21.5 points a game as a junior.

“When Ruby got injured, it seemed like it was just hopeless to get to where we were last year, but everybody’s stepped up and everyone works hard,” Pottorff said.

“No one is like the best shooter, ball handler, but we’re still able to put up 40-something points. Everyone just gives it their all and brings each other up. ... We have really good team chemistry and we look to get our teammates open.”

Central has had to rely on young players to step up in addition to Pottorff. On Monday, freshman Jordyn Johnson had eight points in the first quarter, while sophomore Allison Barnett (nine points) contributed seven points, five steals and two assists in the first two quarters.

Sophomore Avery Watson chipped in 10 points, three steals and three assists, and sophomore Pekun Bolarin added eight points, three steals and two blocks.

Watson, whose main sport is soccer, said she wasn’t even sure if she’d make varsity. Now she’s starting.

“Me and Pekun were concerned we weren’t going to make it,” said Watson, a 5-8 guard. “We were really concerned at tryouts. That was a really stressful week. But, I mean, I’m really glad I was able to make it and be here.”

Pottorff has been impressed by the play and maturity of her young teammates.

“They’re huge factors for us, even though they are so young,” Pottorff said. “I wouldn’t have been able to step up this hard as a freshman or sophomore. It’s awesome how they put in so much work. They always give 100%.”

Sophomore Gwen Lalor led the Thunder (7-10) with nine points on three 3s. Senior Addy Crabill chipped in six points on two 3s, also adding five steals and two assists, and Allyson Schaid had four points off the bench.

Justice felt his team got outworked at times.

To start the second half, the Tigers had five shots on one possession before scoring on their sixth.

“The focus turns inward right now,” Justice said. “We can’t do a lot of worrying about this game. Tonight, we weren’t together. We weren’t connected defensively, and we weren’t trusting each offensively. So that’s going to be the goal for the next two weeks, making sure we get back on the same page.”