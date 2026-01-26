Fire guts McHenry shed

A detached storage building in unincorporated McHenry was a total loss following a fire Sunday, according to officials.

At about 12:12 p.m. Sunday, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called to the 1600 block of North Woodlawn Park Avenue, on the east side of the Fox River, for a structure fire.

The 15-feet-by-20-feet storage building was showing active fire when crews arrived on the scene, according to a news release.

The fire was brought under control in about 12 minutes and declared out after about 25 minutes. The fire was contained to the storage building and no injuries were reported to area residents or firefighters, the release stated.

A camper parked near the storage building was saved, but the storage building and any contents were a total loss.

A damage estimated was not provided, and the fire’s cause remains under investigation, officials said.