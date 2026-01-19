Child hospitalized after Wonder Lake 4-wheeler crash

A child was hospitalized after a 4-wheeler crash in Wonder Lake.

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District was called to the 3500 block of Westwood Drive shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, fire officials said in a news release.

Fire crews arrived within six minutes and found a 4-wheeler on its side, according to the release.

Crews began medical care on a child who was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. Crews contacted Flight for Life but it was canceled, according to the release.

No other occupants were on the vehicle, and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.