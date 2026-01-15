Vehicle pulled from Volo pond hours after driver told Lakemoor police he crashed in water but was unsure where

A Lake Villa man told police he’d driven into a pond near the Lakemoor Thorntons on Route 120 early Thursday morning, but couldn’t tell officers where he was, or where his vehicle was, according to Lakemoor police.

The car was later found in a Volo pond, also off Route 120, according to a news release.

Officers were called at about 2:18 a.m. Thursday to the gas station at 28937 Illinois Route 120 for a wellbeing check on a 30-year-old man. He told police he’d driven into a pond but was “unsure of his location or the location of the traffic crash,” according to the release. He told police he was alone at the time of the crash before being was treated and released by fire-rescue personnel.

Law enforcement agencies searched but were unable to locate the man’s vehicle until about 8:05 a.m. That’s when Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lakemoor police were dispatched to Perricone Garden Center and Nursery at 31600 Fisher Road in Volo, for a vehicle they found in the pond there.

The Wauconda Fire District and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District also responded to the scene and confirmed no additional people were in the vehicle. It was towed from the pond by D&L Midwest Towing with assistance from Perricone employees, according to the release.

The preliminary investigation by Lakemoor police shows the vehicle was heading south on Sullivan Lake Boulevard towards Route 120, crossed Route 120 and drove into the open field before going into the pond.

The driver, who police did not identify, was cited for improper lane usage.