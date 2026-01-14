2 rescued after falling through ice on private lake in Cary; 3rd person injured trying to help them

The Cary Fire Protection District was called out on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, to Londonderry Drive in unincorporated Cary for reports of people calling out for help in Lake Killarney. Two people had gone into the ice while attempting to ice fish there. (Photo provided by the Cary Fire Protection )

Two people were rescued minutes after falling through the ice on a private lake Tuesday afternoon in Cary.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday to a request for a water rescue on Lake Killarney.

One adult and one teenager fell through the ice while attempting to ice fish and were discovered when a neighbor heard yelling from the lake, Cary Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said. The neighbor went into the water to attempt a rescue and also fell through the ice but was also to self-rescue, Vucha said in a news release.

Two off-duty firefighters heard the call and arrived before first responders. One firefighter went into the water and was able to rescue the teenager, who was 50 to 75 feet from the shore, Vucha said.

Responding crews arrived shortly after and rescued the adult. Everyone was out of the water within eight minutes, Vucha said.

The two initial victims and the neighbor were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, Vucha said. An off-duty firefighter was evaluated at the scene and did not need further treatment.