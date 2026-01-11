Schaumburg man stole $15K from elderly Crystal Lake woman while posing as handyman, authorities say

A man knocked on the door of an 89-year-old Crystal Lake woman, told her he repairs chimneys and driveways and then stole $15,000 from her after she let him in her home, authorities say.

Anthony Miller, 42, of Schaumburg is charged with theft by deception of between $10,000 and $100,000 and of someone who is older than 60, both Class 2 felonies, according to a criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

Authorities said Miller, with another man who has not yet been identified, was going door-to-door representing himself as an employee of a company that performs chimney inspection and driveway repairs. There was no prearranged appointment for work to be done in the woman’s home, prosecutors said, but she let them in and, while inside, Miller stole about $15,000 in cash from the woman’s bedroom, prosecutors said.

Miller, “while not being a legitimate service provider, knowingly held himself out as an employee of a company offering chimney inspection and driveway paving services, thereby inducing the victim to allow him entry into her residence” before he stole the cash, according to the complaint.

Miller made a first appearance before a judge Tuesday and was released from McHenry County jail pretrial with conditions. He is prohibited from going “door-to-door soliciting work anywhere in the State of Illinois,” an order signed by Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret O’Brien said.

Miller is due back in court Jan. 28. An attempt to reach his attorney was not immediately successful.