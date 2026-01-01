Demolition begins at historic Crystal Lake Academy Building

Demolition work begins is underway on Dec. 31, 2025, at the Academy Building in Crystal Lake, built in the 1850s. Hopes of moving the structure off the property of the church that owns in were dashed when it was deemed unfeasible. (Janelle Walker)

The demolition of the Crystal Lake Academy Building, one of the oldest remaining structures in the city, has begun.

Part of the roof of the building had been removed as of Wednesday.

The building, also known as the former Gates House and the Tarpley House, stands on the property of Trinity Episcopal Parish’s St. Mary’s Church at 210 McHenry Ave.

Church officials had said demolition was set to start this week, depending on weather. Part of the process included setting up fencing around the site, which was up by Tuesday. The demolition is not expected to affect church activities.

Concerns about the safety of the structure, along with the cost of insuring and maintaining the building, which would divert money from the church’s primary mission of funding community-based programs, were among the reasons the church cited for tearing down the building.

Church leaders also recognized in a FAQ that the demolition is “disappointing” for a lot of people who care about Crystal Lake’s history and said they shared the disappointment.

“Every avenue was explore, and numerous individuals and organizations worked tirelessly to find a solution. The reality is that no financially feasible path emerged despite extraordinary efforts from all parties,” the statement read.

The building was one of the oldest in Crystal Lake and was built around 1853. Stonemason Andrew Jackson Simons constructed it and it features “rare” Greek revival and federalist architecture and cobblestones from Lake Michigan, Crystal Lake Historical Society President Diana Kenney previously said.

The Tarpley House, also known as the Academy Building and the Gates House, is seen pre-demolition on Nov. 15, 2024 in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Its roughly 175 years of history included being the first purpose-built school in Crystal Lake for education beyond eighth grade, as well the childhood home of William Day Gates, who founded the American Terra Cotta & Ceramic Co. factory.

When the church applied for a demolition permit for the building, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission stepped up to try to seek protections for the structure.

The Crystal Lake City Council agreed in October to landmark the building, but with conditions that included preservationists needing to find a new location for the building in 30 days, raise funds and complete the move by April 30.

The landmark status was revoked in December after preservationists were not able to find a new place for the building.

A group of volunteer preservationists, calling themselves the Crystal Lake Academy Task Force, was able to document the building for historic purposes, Historic Preservation Commissioner Ana Freund previously said. Scans and drone images were captured with the goal to create 2D drawings and a 3D walkthrough. The group also plans to have a commemorative plaque placed on the property.