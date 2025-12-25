McHenry County College nursing program ranked No. 1 in state

McHenry County College’s Nursing Program was recently named the top nursing school in Illinois for 2026 by registerednursing.org. The rankings are based on a school’s first-time CLEX pass rates, a national exam required for RN licensure. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

McHenry County College’s Nursing Program was recently named the top nursing school in Illinois for 2026 by registerednursing.org.

The rankings are based on a school’s first-time pass rates for NCLEX, a national exam required for RN licensure.

MCC’s Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree offers a comprehensive pathway to becoming an RN with “exceptional preparation,” according to the site’s listing at registerednursing.org/state/illinois.

“The program boasts consistently impressive NCLEX pass rates, achieving 91 percent in 2022 and perfect 100 percent pass rates in 2023 and 2024, demonstrating outstanding student success,” the listing reads.

The site, which provides education and employment resources to nurses, said MCC nursing students “benefit from 12 hours of weekly clinical experience across diverse healthcare settings, providing practical skills development.”

The organization also cited the program’s backing by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), and that the program “requires pre-admission testing and offers financial aid to support accessibility.”

“With 66-70 credit hours, the curriculum emphasizes hands-on clinical instruction and supports seamless RN-to-BSN transitions,” the listing said. “Graduates are well-equipped to excel in various nursing roles with a strong foundational educational experience.”

A nursing graduate displays a decorated cap reading, "Busted mine to save yours" at McHenry County College commencement on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Crystal Lake. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

MCC recently updated and expanded its on-campus nursing labs, giving students access to the latest techniques and equipment. Students receive 12 hours of hands-on clinical instruction per week in a hospital or healthcare setting beginning with the first semester and continuing throughout the program.

Graduates of the program can also transfer to the University Center at MCC to complete their RN-to-BSN transition locally through Aurora University.

To learn more about MCC’s nursing program, visit mchenry.edu/nursing.