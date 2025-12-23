Letter: Battery storage facility could hurt neighborhood

We live in a small subdivision off of Behan Road in unincorporated Crystal Lake. There is a battery storage facility being proposed on Behan Road. This is less than a mile from our home, and a mile and a half from Prairie Grove Elementary School.

1. The plant could bring noise, pollution and potential groundwater contamination, affecting the health of our community and local wildlife.

2. Industrial projects such as this often reduce nearby property values and alter the character of residential neighborhoods.

3. Battery facilities can start on fire. There is one road into our subdivision and one out. There is a gate on McHenry County Conservation property that requires a key to open. In an emergency, would we be able to get out?

4. This project has been in discussion for three years, and we have just recently learned about it. Where is the transparency?

Pam Hermsdorfer

Crystal Lake