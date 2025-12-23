Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Huntley while she slept

An Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a Huntley woman while she slept in 2022 has been taken into custody and detained pretrial in McHenry County jail.

Anthony Kobe, 26, of Monroe City, is charged with criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, according to a criminal complaint and indictment in the McHenry County court.

Authorities said that at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2022, a woman “woke up to being sexually assaulted” by Kobe, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The woman told authorities she tried to stop the assault but Kobe “covered [her] face and shut the door to prevent [her] from leaving,” prosecutors said.

A judge signed a warrant in March 2023 for Kobe’s arrest, according to authorities. He was taken into the custody of the county jail on Saturday, though it is unclear why there was a delay. He made his first court appearance Tuesday, where Judge Mary Nader detained him pretrial, records show.

Because the allegations against him date back to early 2023, Kobe could have opted to be held on cash bond and be required to post 10% of that bond to be released, he chose to have his case heard before Nader under the SAFE-T Act. The Act went into effect Sept. 18, 2023 and it does not require cash to be posted in order to be released. Rather, prosecutors argue reasons that a defendant is dangerous to a person or the community or a flight risk, and the judge decides whether the defendant should be detained pretrial.

Nader found Kobe is a danger to the community and that there are no conditions or combinations of conditions that the court could mitigate that danger, records show.

State’s Attorney Randi Freese said in the release she “commends the detectives from the Huntley Police Department for the thorough investigation that led to this charge.”

Kobe is due back in court Wednesday. Conviction on a Class 1 felony is punishable by up to seven years in prison.