Marengo man known for history programs is charged with possessing lewd images of children

A Marengo man who has given historical presentations around the state, including at public libraries throughout the Chicago area, is being held in McHenry County jail on charges of possessing images depicting child sexual abuse.

James R. Gibbons, 72, of Marengo, is charged with two Class 2 counts of possession of child pornography on his computer, according to McHenry County jail records and authorities. The images are of children younger than 13, with one “being a toddler,” Judge Cynthia Lamb said at Gibbons’ first court appearance Friday.

Officials confirmed that Gibbons is a historical presenter based in Marengo. According to the Jim Gibbons Historical Presentations website, he provides virtual and in-person presentations covering dozens of topics ranging from 9/11 and the Spanish flu epidemic to the Our Lady of the Angels School fire and Alex Trebek.

According to the website, Gibbons and his daughter offer “informative and riveting presentations that educate and enlighten audiences of all ages on events, people and places in history.”

Programs are held at libraries, park districts, retirement communities, private venues, schools and colleges in Illinois and across the country, according to the website.

Lamb denied Gibbons pretrial release during his initial jail appearance Friday, saying that he poses a “real and present threat to the community” because the images he’s accused of possessing create “an appetite for the continual production of this illegal content,” according to court documents filed at the McHenry County courthouse.

According to the judge, Gibbons is said to have admitted to authorities that he viewed the illegal content in question “several times, and that he will not do it again.” Lamb also said that Gibbons is accused of searching online for “toddler,” “preteen” and “incest,” and was “always worried about getting caught.”

“This defendant cannot stop seeking out this type of material even though he knows it to be illegal,” Lamb said in the court order “This defendant has supported and will continue to support a market for the making of this type of material, which does pose a real and present threat to the community.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Sawyer Schexnider, who filed a petition seeking to deny Gibbons pretrial release, said during Friday’s court appearance that law enforcement received a cybertip and was able to track the IP address to Gibbons’ home. Authorities found additional devices with files containing child sexual abuse material that they believe date back to 2003 or 2004, the prosecutor said.

Schexnider argued that no pretrial release conditions would be able to sufficiently prevent Gibbons from viewing more material.

“Nothing prevents him from getting new devices to fuel his addiction,” Schexnider said.

Attorney Alexander Blum represented Gibbons during the detention hearing. Blum argued for Gibbons’ pretrial release based on the fact that this is his first arrest and he has “strong ties to the community.”

Gibbons is scheduled to appear in court again Dec. 26.