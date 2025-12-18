Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Alden-Hebron’s Hayden Smith

Name: Hayden Smith

School: Alden-Hebron

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Smith, a sophomore guard, scored 20 points in a 40-39 win over OLSHA on Dec. 8 and poured in 38 points for the Giants in a 55-53 overtime loss to Hiawatha on Dec. 9. Smith made 14 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and went 6 of 12 from the free-throw line.

This week, Smith topped her 38-point game with a 48-point performance in a Northeastern Athletic Conference win over Westlake Christian. Her 48 points tied 1985 graduate Bobette Schoenbeck for the program’s single-game scoring record.

For her performance, Smith was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Woodstock co-op wrestling’s Eva Hermansson and Richmond-Burton wrestling’s Wyatt Franckowiak also were nominated.

Smith answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald about her strong start and more.

You scored 38 points against Hiawatha last week, at the time a career high. How were you able to have such a big offensive night?

Smith: I was able to have such a big offensive night by good passing and defense from my teammates. Whether that be through fast breaking from my steals, or through open looks during plays, I was able to get the ball from them with a good pass and make a move with it. On the offensive end, rotation and movement was working pretty well for us and we were good at helping everyone out on the court.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Smith: My biggest pet peeve is when people make loud noises during movies, or keep talking and further spoiling it during the best parts!

What is your best sports fashion tip?

Smith: My biggest sports fashion tip is gel. And lots of it! To get the perfect hairstyle, gel will be your best friend. Not only that but compression shirts. They are really a gamechanger.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Smith: I love poetry and reading at the beach.

What was your favorite TV show as kid?

Smith: My favorite TV shows as a kid were “Liv and Maddie” or “Dragon Tales.”

What’s your perfect meal?

Smith: My perfect meal would consist of a few different things: steak and lobster, maybe some potatoes or rolls and a big fruit platter to end it off.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Smith: If I just won a million dollars, the first thing I would buy is a nice car, or I would build an indoor basketball court with lots of equipment in my barn.

Which teammate makes you laugh the most?

Smith: The teammate that makes me laugh the most is my best friend Evie.

Who is your hero or biggest inspiration?

Smith: My hero is my dad or my grandparents. They are people I look up to a lot in every aspect.

Who is your favorite professional athlete and professional sports team?

Smith: My favorite professional athlete is Paige Bueckers or Caitlin Clark and my favorite team is probably UConn or the Bears.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Smith: Work heavily on ball handling. There is always improvement to be made. Get more rebounds and assists and look to improve my overall defense and conditioning game.