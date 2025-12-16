Huntley raises property tax levy, but rate expected to drop

Huntley Village Hall is seen in 2020. The Village Board has voted to increase the village's property tax levy by 4.5%. (Matthew Apgar)

Huntley residents are scheduled to get a small increase in the village portion of their property tax bills next year.

The Village Board recently voted to take a 4.5% property tax levy increase, but the tax rate is going down.

The owner of a home worth $365,000 was billed $473.42 in village taxes in 2025. That home now is estimated to be worth $393,427, and the owners are expected to pay $483.06 in village taxes in 2026, according to village records. That’s an increase of around $9.64.

The levy increase is about $246,790 and the levy will be about $5.73 million.

Huntley is a home rule municipality and is not subject to Illinois’ property tax cap law, which limits how much of a property tax increase the village may request.

However, the village’s tax rate is decreasing. Village Manager Dave Johnson said earlier this month that the rate is going from .3891 to .3683 per $100 of assessed value.

New construction is taking 54% of the increase, while existing properties are absorbing 46% of it, Johnson said.

Existing property values in Huntley appreciated about 7.79%, according to village documents. Properties that appreciated less might see a tax bill come in below estimates, and properties that appreciated more than that might get a tax bill higher than estimated.

“All estimates are reflective of the entire community and will vary from property to property,” according to village documents.

The board voted unanimously to pass the levy increase. Trustee Vito Benigno was absent.

Village officials laid out a variety of scenarios last month, but the board consensus was to go with the 4.5% increase, according to officials.

One of the scenarios would have increased the village’s property tax levy $136,373 or by 2.49%, the equivalent of the police pension increase.

Another scenario would have raised the levy by $159,043 or 2.9%. It would have been the maximum Huntley could take if the village was not home rule.

A third scenario would have kept the tax rate the same as it was last year.

However, that would have come with a $567,109 or 10.34% levy increase, according to village documents. Huntley’s equalized assessed value increased 10.39%, with the appreciation of existing properties and new construction driving the growth.

In addition to the levy, the Village Board approved next year’s budget. No members of the public spoke during a public hearing on the budget.

The budget in Huntley has just under $49.6 million in expenses, Johnson said, adding the 2026 budget is about $5.2 million or 9% less than the 2025 budget.