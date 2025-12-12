Shinedown, Kane Brown, Daughtry to perform at 2026 McHenry Music Fest

Crowd enjoys an Old Dominion performance at the 2024 RISE Up Music Festival. (kelsey adams)

Kane Brown, Daughtry, Shinedown and Hardy are among the acts announced for next year’s McHenry Music Festival.

Wayne Jett, co-founder of the RISE Up Foundation’s and the city’s mayor, announced the 2026 festival’s lineup Friday, with the exception of one yet-to-be-named act.

The bands playing Sept. 10 to 12 at McHenry’s Petersen Park were announced via the festival’s social media pages and website. The 2026 show will the the fifth festival organized by Jett and his wife, Amber, with all proceeds going to McHenry community projects.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Nonpoint

Sevendust

Daughtry

Shinedown

Friday, Sept. 11

Kameron Marlowe

Josh Ross

Zach Miller

Kane Brown

Saturday, Sept. 12

McCoy Moore

Lakeview

One yet-announced band

Hardy

“We decided to go a little more rock versus reggae or straight country,” Jett said of the lineup.

This is the earliest organizers have been able to announce an almost-complete lineup – giving them more time to sell tickets. Last year, the concert series was pushed to Friday-through-Sunday to get headliner Bailey Zimmerman on that Sunday date – an addition that could not be announced until mid-July.

“We had two months to announce the headliner and that was not a fun experience,” Jett said. “It takes months to put it together to make it a better show.”

Next year’s festival returns to the Thursday-through-Saturday schedule.

Already, ticket sales are brisk for the next show. “We are 50% sold out for Friday and Saturday” in the VIP section, Jett said.

Further tweaks to the festival layout are also planned for next year based on comments from the audience.

“We are adding a screen video wall for those in the way back who get there late,” Jett said, adding additional speakers will allow general admission ticket holders a better sound experience.