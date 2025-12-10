Downed live wires lead to fire outside Algonquin home

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District put out a fire involving live wires at the 800 block of Oceola Drive in Algonquin on Dec. 10, 2025. (Photo provided by Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District)

Downed live wires in front of a home in Algonquin caused electrical sparks and a small fire Wednesday morning, officials reported.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to a call at just before 6 a.m. to Oceola Drive in Algonquin for a reported fire in the front yard of a home. First responders arrived within five minutes to “live wires in the front yard arcing,” according to a district news release.

After ComEd secured the live wires, firefighters extinguished a “small fire outside of the garage and ventilated the home,” according to the release.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and an estimated monetary loss of the property has not yet been determined, fire officials said in the release.

Multiple fire departments assisted in the call including Barrington Countryside, Carpentersville, Cary, Crystal Lake, Elgin, Fox River Grove, Huntley, Nunda Township, Rutland-Dundee and the Algonquin Police Department.