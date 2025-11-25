Occupants, 2 dogs evacuate house on fire in McHenry

Wooden trusses by a chimney flue were damaged in a fire in McHenry late Monday.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called out to the 3000 block of Mourine Lane in McHenry around 7:33 p.m. Monday, fire officials said in a news release.

Crews found smoke coming from the attic of a single-story family house. Occupants and two dogs were able to safely evacuate after 911 was called, fire officials said, adding searching the residence confirmed no other occupants in the house.

The fire was under control in 10 minutes but the blaze damaged wooden trusses surrounding the chimney in addition to water damage from extinguishment efforts.

No injuries were reported but the McHenry Township Fire Protection District is investigating the fire, according to the release.

“We would like to remind residents to exercise caution when using wood-burning fireplaces and always ensure fires are completely extinguished before retiring for the evening,” fire officials said.