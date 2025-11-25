Cary Breaking Bread to give away free loaves on Thanksgiving eve

Breaking Bread owners Teri and Chris Plazak are pictured at the Cary location in May. (Michelle Meyer)

Breaking Bread Catering & Deli is giving back during the holidays by offering 100 free loaves of bread the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Those in need can visit the Cary Breaking Bread location at 638 Route 14 starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday until the stock runs out. Sourdough, cinnamon raisin and healthy oat grain varieties will be available.

Owners Chris and Teri Plazak were inspired to host the giveaway because of increased grocery prices, changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and a desire to “spread a little good cheer” for the holiday season, Chris Plazak said.

“We realize how difficult times are right now, and are thankful for being a part of this community and to have the ability to share with others,” Teri Plazak said in an email. “We want to do our part to ensure everyone a healthy and full Thanksgiving.”

One loaf will be allotted per family. There are no requirements to qualify for a free loaf, Chris Plazak said.

If they have any leftover loaves, the Plazaks plans on donating the rest to the Cary-Grove Food Pantry.

“We don’t really know what the response is going to be,” Chris Plazak said. “It’s either going to be gone in 20 minutes or an hour, or nobody will show up and we’ll have some bread.”

The Breaking Bread Cary location stared selling bread and desserts from Today’s Temptations earlier this year. Today’s Temptations is a Wheeling-based bakery that has been creating handcrafted baked goods and bread for more than 20 years.