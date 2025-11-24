Nunda fire, Prairie Grove District 46 team up for food drive

Nearly 4,000 items were donated to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry after the fall 2025 Nunda Rural Fire Protection District and Prairie Grove District 46 food drive. (Photo provided by Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District and Prairie Grove District 46 teamed up to donate almost 4,000 items to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry, fire district spokesperson Alex Vucha said in a district news release.

Fire district crews picked up the final donations Friday from the school district and were assisted by school staff and student council members. The donations almost filled two ambulances, Vucha said.

Nearly 4,000 items were donated to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry after a Fall 2025 Nunda Rural Fire Protection District and Prairie Grove District 46 food drive. (Photo provided by Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

After the donations were taken to the fire station, unloaded and sorted, “the scope of generosity became clear,” Vucha said.

Crews prepared about four full pallets of foods and household essentials to be delivered to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry. The school district and fire district had a combined contribution of almost 4,000 items, which Vucha said made the food drive one of the most successful the district has supported. The food pantry plans to pick up the items Monday.

Nunda Rural firefighter/paramedic Brittany Schirmbeck led the project and said in the release: “As someone who has served in the fire and EMS field for many years, helping people has always been at the forefront of my mind. This project offered a different but equally meaningful way to support our community during times of need, and I am truly humbled and extremely grateful for the response from our community. The generosity from the students, families, and residents went far beyond anything we imagined when we started this project. Seeing everyone come together for a common purpose is something I will never forget.”

The food drive ran for a month, Vucha said. Donations were accepted at both the school and fire department. The fire department thanked the school district for its partnership and the families and residents who contributed to the drive.

“This collective success will directly support local households who rely on the Crystal Lake Food Pantry, especially during the winter months when the need often increases,” Vucha said.