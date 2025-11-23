Police issue traffic alert ahead of Toys for Tots parade in downtown McHenry

Motorcyclists cruise during the Toys for Tots Parade on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in downtown McHenry. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

McHenry Police issued a traffic alert around noon Sunday, telling drivers to use caution in downtown McHenry near Green Street and Riverside Drive.

Police said there was a parade in the area and drivers should be aware of heavier in the area from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police shared a Facebook post for the Toys for Tots parade in McHenry Friday. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday and heads north on Green Street, east on Pearl Street, north on Riverside Drive and west on Broad Street ending at Veteran’s Memorial Park, according to the post.

Participants were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate at the park following the parade.