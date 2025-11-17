Brush fire near McHenry burns 15 acres

A brush fire burned about 15 acres southwest of McHenry, bringing help from more than a dozen area fire departments.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called at about 2:35 p.m. Sunday for a brush fire reported in the 1100 block of South Crystal Lake Road, near Bull Valley Road, according to a department release.

Crews arrived within four minutes of the initial call. Due to strong west wests pushing the fire, located in a field behind a home and barn, mutual aid was requested, according to the release.

Firefighters came from Antioch, Beach Park, Cary, Countryside, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Fox River Grove, Grayslake, Gurnee, Lake Villa, Lake Zurich, Newport, Spring Grove, Wauconda, Wonder Lake and Woodstock – either aiding on the scene or covering McHenry stations.

The fire was brought under control in about 1½ hours, and no injuries were reported, according to the release.