Huntley man accused of sexual contact with a dog while woman filmed act

Two Huntley residents have been accused of sexual conduct involving an animal, Huntley police said.

Authorities said Efin J. Nolte, 23, is accused of “engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a dog” while a woman at the same Huntley residence, Katelyn E. Heiden, 27, filmed the act.

Police said detectives executed a search warrant Friday for devices belonging to Nolte and Heiden. Huntley Police Detectives and Illinois Attorney General investigators examined and analyzed several seized devices and took Nolte and Heiden into custody “based on evidence gained through this investigation.”

According to McHenry County court records, Nolte was charged with sexual contact with an animal, and Heiden with aiding another in sexual contact with an animal; both are Class 4 felonies. Their next court dates are listed for Nov. 21.

Huntley police said they’d received a report in July of the existence of a video of the alleged act. Police launched an investigation and traced the video to Huntley and to Nolte and Heiden, according to a news release.

Police said the investigation was still active. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Huntley police at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips be left at the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333.