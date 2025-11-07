Pedestrian hit by car in Wonder Lake crash dies from injuries, is ID’d

A pedestrian died in a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in Wonder Lake, officials report.

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 6 p.m. Thursday for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the 7000 block of Barnard Mill Road, according to a Wonder Lake Fire Protection District news release.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old man from Wonder Lake, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital McHenry and later transferred to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he later died, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

He was later identified as Jerry Williams of Wonder Lake.

A helicopter transport was initially requested, but due to response time the decision was made to take the patient by ground, Fire Chief Matt Yegge said.

A preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office found that a 2016 GMC Acadia was traveling east on Barnard Mill Road when the right front of the car struck the man in the eastbound lane. The man was “found unconscious in the south ditch area,” according to the release.

The 34-year-old female driver, the 35-year-old male passenger and four children of Genoa City, Wisconsin, were not injured. Police said all occupants were properly wearing seat belts and air bags were not deployed. The driver is cooperating with the sheriff’s office in the investigation, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit.