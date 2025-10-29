2 injured, 1 critically, in crash near Marengo that sent one car into side of house

A two-vehicle crash about 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, spun one of two cars into a nearby house at Route 23 and River Road outside Marengo. One motorist was flown in critical condition. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

One person was flown to a hospital in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash near Marengo early Wednesday morning that left one of the vehicles up against a nearby home.

Residents were in the home at the time, but the hit to the house caused only minor damage to the structure and no one inside was injured, according to a news release from Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts spokesman Alex Vucha.

Firefighters were called about 7:46 a.m. to the intersection of Route 23 and River Road north of Marengo for the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to the release.

Two heavily damaged vehicles were found by crews when they arrived – one in the intersection and the other resting against a home on the northeast corner of the intersection, Vucha said.

A two-vehicle crash about 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, spun one of two cars into a nearby house at Route 23 and River Road outside Marengo. One motorist was flown in critical condition. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Firefighters quickly extricated the unconscious adult male in the vehicle next to the house before he was flown to a Rockford hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

The adult male driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Vucha said.

The home’s from porch was damaged in the collision but no structural damage to the residence itself was found, according to the release. Roads were closed in all directions for a short time while the medical helicopter was on the ground, and the scene was cleared by 9 a.m.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District assisted at the scene, and the Huntley Fire Protection District provided a change of quarters during the incident, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.