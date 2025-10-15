Huntley stays in FVC title hunt with win against Prairie Ridge

Huntley's Lucy Watson (center) hits the ball between the block of Prairie Ridge's Ella Glover-Taylor (left) and Prairie Ridge's Harleigh Serpico (right) during a Fox Valley Conference volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at the Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Junior middle blocker Summer Massow and her Huntley teammates were excited to get another chance at Prairie Ridge after a three-set loss at home to the Wolves in September.

The Red Raiders never trailed in the opening set Tuesday, and a match-changing 10-1 run in the second turned into a 25-22, 25-19 sweep in Crystal Lake, giving them more hope at extending their Fox Valley Conference championship streak to four.

“I felt the energy once we got on the bus to come here,” said Massow, who had seven kills. “We were blasting our music.

“I was excited to get another chance to go at it with them. We had a phenomenal game. We all contributed in our own way, and we all played as a team.”

Huntley's Rachael Hein (center) hits the ball away from the block Prairie Ridge's Ava Bell (left) and Sonora Bekere during a Fox Valley Conference volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at the Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The win puts Huntley (21-6, 13-2 FVC) in a position to win another conference title with three matches remaining, although it still has work to do. Prairie Ridge (22-4, 13-2) entered Tuesday in a first-place tie with Hampshire, one win ahead of Huntley.

The Raiders still have conference matches left against Burlington Central, McHenry and Hampshire (25-5, 14-1), which beat Crystal Lake South in three sets Tuesday.

“That was a great win,” said Huntley coach Karen Naymola, whose Raiders improved their FVC record to 64-5 since the start of 2022. “We knew playing on their home court it’s going to be a different environment, so I was just proud of how the girls came out with a lot of energy, discipline.

“I thought our middles did a great job. First time we played them, we rarely got our middles the ball, and part of that was our serve-receive. Tonight, our serve receive was passing extremely well.”

Huntley lost to Prairie Ridge in their first meeting 25-23, 19-25, 25-18 on Sept. 11.

Both teams were playing without a key starter Tuesday.

Prairie Ridge leading attacker and Missouri commit Maizy Agnello was out with an ankle injury, and Huntley was missing senior setter Abby Whitehouse (Wabash Valley commit), who Naymola said was dealing with headaches.

Huntley junior setters Emily Ernst (12 assists) and Rachael Hein (12 assists) helped direct a balanced offense for the Raiders led by junior outside hitter Izzy Whitehouse (six digs, ace) with a team-leading 10 kills. Massow had seven kills, while junior outside hitter Mia Jacobelli (six digs) and sophomore middle blocker Riley Galanis (three blocks) had five kills apiece.

Huntley's Emily Ernst sets the ball as Prairie Ridge's Ava Bell tries to block the ball during a Fox Valley Conference volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at the Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Sophomore Lucy Watson added four kills, and senior Sophia Tocmo had nine digs and one ace.

Jacobelli posted four of her five kills during a 10-1 run during the second set, which turned a 9-5 deficit into a 15-10 lead for the Raiders. Galanis had a pair of blocks in the second set, along with three of her five kills.

“I think we were just lifting each other up,” Galanis said. “Some of the tips were really deep and stuff, but we figured it out and worked around it.”

“We’ve really been focusing on not giving up three [points] in a row,” Naymola said. “If you can focus on that, maybe you make two, and then find a way to sideout. It keeps you in games, and it keeps you just pecking at that score when they jump out.

“I thought our setters were making really good decisions, and offensively we were swinging away. When the game was on the line, when we were down, my offense was swinging aggressive.”

Junior outside hitter Adeline Grider tied Izzy Whitehouse with a match-best 10 kills, adding seven digs, for Prairie Ridge. Senior setter Addi Smith had 19 assists, five kills and five digs, and senior outside hitter Abby Smith had seven kills. Junior libero Tegan Vrbancic had a match-high 13 digs, and sophomore Ava Bell, called up from the JV team, chipped in four kills.

Prairie Ridge, which last won a conference title in 2018, has FVC matches remaining against Crystal Lake Central, Dundee-Crown and Crystal Lake South.

“I think our serve-receive broke down a little bit,” Prairie Ridge first-year coach Leah Groat said. “If we got a good pass, maybe we didn’t put the ball down. Just a little breakdown in our system, which happens.

“But I just told them, it’s nice that we play schools like that. It will make us stronger for the postseason. It gives us some stuff that we can work on in practice tomorrow, and hopefully change right away on Thursday when we get back to playing a match.”