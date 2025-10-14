Crystal Lake diner mourns death of decades-long employee

Around the Clock manager Dino Sfondouris died on Oct. 7, 2025 after working at the diner for over 35 years. (photo provided by Steve Theofanous)

Crystal Lake’s Around the Clock diner is mourning the death of a manager who was part of the restaurant for over 35 years.

Remembered for the deep impact he made on customers, Dino Sfondouris died on Oct. 7 at the age of 56 from prostate cancer, just months after the diner celebrated 50 years in business.

“He touched so many lives and he will be so deeply missed,” Around the Clock staff wrote on a Facebook post. “We love you, Dino. May your memory be eternal.”

Sfondouris spent the majority of his life at Around the Clock, starting as a cook when he was a teenager with his older sister Selvia Sfondouris. They were both introduced to the diner because of their mother, who worked as a server and manager for many years, Selvia said.

Around the Clock co-owner and brothers Steve and Fano Theofanous recalled that Sfondouris had a strong work ethic and deep pride in the diner. Before getting sick with cancer, he “rarely missed a day of work,” Steve Theofanous said.

“We’re so overwhelmed, but not surprised at the response that the people have shown to us and to his family,” Theofanous said.

Selvia also said she was not surprised at the hundreds of messages she has received because of the impact her brother had on the community.

Sfoundouris, who lived in Crystal Lake, had been on sick leave for nearly two years, and customers immediately noticed his absence, Steve said.

Working the late-night shift, Sfondouris would offer support and advice to the customers. Fano Theofanous described Sfondouris as “super compassionate,” and said he would always sit down with customers, even after the diner closed.

“I think Dino would like to be known for being a strong advocate for his faith, but also for his love for hospitality,” Steve Theofanous said. “He loved to cook, and he always loved to make people feel at home.”

Selvia Sfondouris said her brother had an unwavering faith as a Christian his whole life.

“He was out to save souls,” she said. “He was the family spiritual father.”

Sfondouris’ legacy will continue on at the diner by keeping the tight-knit family atmosphere alive. His name can be found on the menu under his signature order called the “Dino’s Benedict,” which features a sausage patty instead of the classic Canadian bacon.

A public service for Sfondouris is still being scheduled, Selvia said. She hopes it will coincide with his birthday in November.

“I think the good memories that he had with people, and the connections that he had with people, I think that’s going to last for a long time to come,” Fano Theofanous said. “I think it’s going to be hard to replace Dino.”